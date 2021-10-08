Effective Friday, Oct. 8, the County Highway T bridge over the Vermilion River, located a half mile north of Highway 8 in the Town of Barron, will be undergoing maintenance. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane at the bridge. Traffic will be controlled by signal lights. It is anticipated that the work will take several weeks. Those with questions should contact the Barron County Highway Department at 715-637-3755.

Motorists are reminded when encountering work zones to pay attention as conditions may change. The use of hand-held devices in work zones is against the law. Help protect yourself and all construction personnel by putting down your phone and paying attention to the road and those working on it.

