Motorists should expect to see additional traffic changes around the US 53/WIS 48 interchange during the week of Oct. 5 as the project enters the final stage of construction.
Weather pending, as early as Wednesday, Oct. 7, drivers can expect:
- Opening of the new concrete lanes of westbound WIS 48.
- Traffic will use all lanes of the new WIS 48, including the roundabouts.
- All temporary signal systems will be removed.
- Using the permanent traffic signal system at Bear Paw Avenue.
- Bear Paw Avenue to the north has been reopened.
- Using the Stout Street connection from the US 53 northbound off-ramp again for up to five days for final placement of curb and gutter at the ramp terminal roundabout.
The intersection of West Avenue south of WIS 48 is anticipated to reopen the week of Oct. 26. This is later than expected, but construction staff feel the delay is necessary for public safety.
The final stage of the US 53/WIS 48 project requires the removal of the asphalt along the eastbound lanes that was placed for temporary purposes followed by the installation of new curb, gutter and shoulders. Motorists on eastbound WIS 48 will encounter up to 15-minute delays during these operations. These delays during daytime hours could last up to four days. The dates of impact will be posted in advance on message boards.
Construction, which began in April, is scheduled for completion in mid-November. The $5 million project includes completely reconstructing WIS 48 from West Avenue to Bear Paw Avenue, adding roundabouts at the WIS 48-West Avenue intersection and the north- and southbound US 53 ramp terminals at WIS 48 and installing traffic signals and pavement markings at the Bear Paw Avenue intersection.
