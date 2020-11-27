Toys for Tots drop-off locations announced

The Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots annual holiday drive will operate differently than it has in the past.
“This year’s distribution will be a drive-thru distribution and families are required to register using the form on the Rice Lake Toys for Tots website,” said Rebecca Roth, new drive coordinator.
That website is rice-lake-wi.toysfortots.org.
The public is encouraged to drop off toys through Dec. 15. Distribution dates are Dec. 19 at the Rice Lake Cedar Mall and Dec. 20 at the Barronett Civic Center. Both are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Drop-off locations around the county include the following:
• Rice Lake: Thomas Precision, Edward Jones, AirTec Sports, Boardwalk Games, Northwoods Promotion, Simply Cake Couture, Poppy Popcorn, Two Sisters Boutique, Jaybirds, Furnish 1,2,3, Jenkins Reality, Menards, Harley Davidson, Bean Sprout, N & E Clothing, Owens & Krisik Chiropractic and Link Ford.
• Cameron: Dollar General, Barnyard Buddies Daycare.
• Barron: Barron County Cheese, Cenex, Swant Graber, Hometown Nutrition, Auto Value.
• Almena: Almena Meat Company.
• Shell Lake: Zoe Communications.
• Spooner: Dollar General.
“There’s going to be a greater need this year with COVID,” Roth said. “So as much community support as we can get will be greatly appreciated.”
Those with questions may contact Roth at 715-651-3786 or Rice.lake.wi@toysfortots.org.
