Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake has shared its end of 2019 statistics. Its obstetrics department welcomed 431 newborns that included 238 males and 193 females. Lengths of those infants ranged from 14.25 to 22 inches long. The largest infant weighed 10 pounds, 5 1/2 ounces, and the smallest topped the scale at 2 pounds, 7 ounces. The top male name was Easton, while there was a three-way tie for the top female name—Luna, Olivia and River.
Top baby names of 2019
