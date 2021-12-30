EAU CLAIRE — A name says something about a person — noble, kind, charitable or simply derived from another name. Below are the top names given to babies born at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in 2021.

BOYS

1. Tied for #1:

  • Levi
  • Owen

2. Tied for #2:

  • Jack
  • Jaxon
  • Oliver
  • William

3. Tied for #3:

  • Grant
  • Rhett
  • Theodore
  • Vincent

GIRLS

1. Charlotte

2. Evelyn

3. Ava

4. Parker

5. Oaklynn

6. Tied for #6:

  • Arabella
  • Lauren
  • Luna
  • Rachel

These names were part of the 723 babies delivered by HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital Women and Infants Center in 2021.

“It is always such a joy to help families welcome little ones into the world and to know our staff is a small part of that journey,” said Maria Green, Women and Infants Center manager.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

