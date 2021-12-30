EAU CLAIRE — A name says something about a person — noble, kind, charitable or simply derived from another name. Below are the top names given to babies born at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in 2021.
BOYS
1. Tied for #1:
- Levi
- Owen
2. Tied for #2:
- Jack
- Jaxon
- Oliver
- William
3. Tied for #3:
- Grant
- Rhett
- Theodore
- Vincent
GIRLS
1. Charlotte
2. Evelyn
3. Ava
4. Parker
5. Oaklynn
6. Tied for #6:
- Arabella
- Lauren
- Luna
- Rachel
These names were part of the 723 babies delivered by HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital Women and Infants Center in 2021.
“It is always such a joy to help families welcome little ones into the world and to know our staff is a small part of that journey,” said Maria Green, Women and Infants Center manager.
