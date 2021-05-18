The Rice Lake Fortnightly Club senior girl honoree on May 11 was Alaina Tomesh, daughter of Kyle and Melissa Tomesh. She has shown her talents in the areas of academics, music, fine arts, athletics and involvement in school and community activities.
In academics, she is a member of the National Honor Society, has received many academic awards, chosen as a student of the term in world language, and has accepted the challenge of taking four advanced placement classes and two classes at UW-EC Barron County.
In music, Tomesh is active in band, Chamber Choir, lead in the school musical and has received 1-star rating at state solo competition for piano, voice and oboe. She takes private lessons in these areas and is an accomplished musician. She was selected as a member of the 2019 Wisconsin School Music Association State Honors Band, where she played an oboe solo.
She has been a member of the Warriorettes for four years, is a senior leader, was 2018 Rookie of the Year, and has taught dance routines at the annual Warriorettes Kids Club. She works at Christine's Dance Company, where she teaches two classes of youth ages five to 11.
Her other interests have been in FBLA and the International Club. She was honored by being selected Youth Rotary for a short-term Rotary Youth Exchange in France in 2018. She has also worked the concession stand for athletic events, been a teacher helper at in-services and given tours of the school for new students.
Tomesh is active in many community activities. She is a member of the Red Cedar Symphony and active at the Red Barn Theatre. She is active in her church as a song leader, worship helper, hand bell and youth group member, Vacation Bible School helper, worker at community Christmas dinners and has attended a national church conference in Houston, Texas.
She plans on furthering her education at the University of Nebraska, where she will major in broadcasting and minor in music. She plans to become a broadcast journalist.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.