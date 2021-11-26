Time to write those letters to Santa; elves announce drop-off locations

The Rice Lake Chamber Ambassadors, who have chosen to help Santa as elves, will be walking along the route of the Holiday Parade on Dec. 2, collecting letters to Santa from children. Or they may drop letters into buckets that will be placed by propane heaters in the downtown area. Letters may also be dropped off that evening from 4-6 p.m. at the Rice Lake City Hall.
For those families with children not able to attend the parade, or those who don't get their letters written in time, there are other drop-off locations in the city for letters to Santa.
Locations are at the Chamber office and Cedar Mall from Nov. 28-Dec. 10, and of course, the Rice Lake Post Office.
Those children who want a reply back should be sure to include a return address.
