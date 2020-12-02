Thursdays from the U: two left in lecture series

After a Thanksgiving break, the Thursdays from the U Lecture Series, sponsored by the UW Eau Claire-Barron County Foundation, resumes this week. Presentations are from 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Due to COVID-19, the fall 2020 series is held entirely online.
On Dec. 3
Of course, the primary goal of our schools is to provide a basic education. But how can kids focus on history when they’re hungry? How can they think about a math equation when they’re being taunted because their clothes are very much out of style?
Joshua Morey, social worker for the Rice Lake Area School District, will discuss some of the challenges experienced by children and families living in poverty. Also, he will discuss the educational definition of homelessness and talk about how schools seek to assist this population.
His talk is titled “Poverty in the Rice Lake Area School District.”
Morey has worked for RLASD since 2009. He has also taught sociology at the UWEC-BC campus since 2016. He and his wife reside in Rice Lake with their two children.
On Dec. 10
The final session of the fall series will feature Dr. Jessica Wofford of the UWEC-BC English Department, and it will occur on Thursday, Dec. 10.
The title of her talk is “And the Horse He Rode in on: Spectacle, Storytelling, and Professional Wrestling.” Theorist Roland Barthes wrote that wrestling is the “spectacle of excess.”
This talk looks at how professional wrestling utilizes classical storytelling methods to create a spectacle that keeps its audiences watching. Professional Wrestling, despite being a sporting event, can be discussed and analyzed in a similar fashion to theater — a good match is all about the roles the actors play and the story that they tell.
Wofford earned her Doctorate degree from Middle Tennessee State University in 2017. She lives in Rice Lake with her husband and daughter.
She has taught at UWEC-BC since 2018.
How to access programs
To access the live-streamed lectures, visit the Thursdays from the U webpage at www.uwec.ly/Thursdays at least 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the event. There you will find instructions for joining the live session, as well as the fall schedule, news releases for each talk, and archived recordings. The series is sponsored by UWEC-BC Foundation.
