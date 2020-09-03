Thursdays From the U lecture series goes virtual

Thursdays From the U, a virtual version of the former Thursdays at the U lecture and performance series, starts this week, presented by UW- Eau Claire-Barron County.
Sessions are from 12:30-1:30 p.m. each Thursday, Sept. 3-Dec. 10.
The first of the featured speakers, on Sept. 3, is Wanda McFaggen, an enrolled member of the St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin, who resides in the West Hertel community of St. Croix. She was born in Oregon but raised in Chicago’s Uptown area with six brothers and three sisters; she moved to the St. Croix reservation around 1983. Her spirit name is Bedobanukwe (Be-dob-a-nu-kwe,) which roughly translates to Daybreak Woman. She is from the Migizi (Eagle) Clan and is also Second Degree Midewewin.
McFaggan established the St. Croix Tribal Historic Preservation Department in August 2000 for the protection and preservation of cultural, historical and archaeological resources on St. Croix reservation lands. She will discuss her role as Tribal Historic Preservation Officer and what she does to oversee all things significant to the St. Croix band, such as Archaeological/Sacred Sites, Burial Mounds, research into tribal members, history and traditions, as well as restoring tribal traditions that are in danger of being forgotten. She will also explain how her work relates to the National Historic Preservation Act and how it informs audiences that may be tribal members, non-native communities and/or local colleges.
Next up, on Sept. 10, is Jenna Green, speaking on The New Cigarette: Vaping, E-Cigarettes and JUULs.
What is vaping? What is a JUUL? What is an e-cigarette? Is vaping better or worse than using tobacco? How many teens are vaping and how many are smoking? These and other questions will be answered. Green will go over what each of these can look like, what devices are used, the relative harms of each, and the “juice” that’s used. She will also discuss recent cases of serious illnesses or deaths due to these “new” cigarettes.
Green has been a registered respiratory therapist for almost 20 years. She is also a certified asthma educator and a smoking cessation specialist. Her passion is in educating people about these and other respiratory issues. Green has been employed at Marshfield Medical Center – Rice Lake (formerly known as Lakeview Medical Center) for the past 12 years.
Due to COVID-19, the fall 2020 series will be held entirely online. To access the live-streamed events, visit the Thursdays at the U webpage at www.uwec.ly/Thursdays at least 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the event. There you will find instructions for joining the live session, as well as the fall schedule, news releases for each talk, and archived recordings. Thursdays at the U is sponsored by UWECBC Foundation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.