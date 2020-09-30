The fall series of Thursdays from the U, a lecture and performance series, is under way. Due to COVID-19, it is being held entirely online. To follow is information on the topics and speakers for Oct. 1 and 8.
On Thursday, Oct. 1, Dave Lovelace will regale participants with a discussion of America´s Oldest Winged Dinosaur. He will explain how the turn of the century saw a revolution in our understanding of dinosaur evolution and their relationship with modern birds. Hundreds of new specimens, mostly from Asia, have illuminated a surprisingly diverse array of winged (paravian) non-flying feathered dinosaurs.
In 2004, a tiny meat-eating theropod dinosaur was accidentally discovered by three undergraduates from the University of Wyoming. This little dinosaur has been known as ‘Lori’ for many years, and as of July, 2019 was formally named Hesperornithoides miessleri. Lovelace will describe this animal, analyze its evolutionary relationship within the dinosaur family tree, and show the long, drawn-out history of avian flight evolution. The presentation promises to be a compelling story of how science works.
Lovelace is a vertebrate paleontologist specializing in Triassic-aged rocks of the Rocky Mountain West (252-201 million years ago). He joined the UW Geology Museum team as a research scientist after completing his PhD at UW-Madison’s Department of Geoscience in 2012. Dave combines the study of ancient bones, trackways, and soils to build a picture of what ecosystems looked like 230 million years ago — when the first mammals, turtles, crocodiles, lizards, dinosaurs, and birds evolved. Since becoming a member of the museum team, Dave has made several exciting discoveries including: the oldest known turtle tracks in the world, two mass-death-assemblages of Late Triassic amphibians, and the oldest dinosaur tracks in Wyoming.
On Thursday, Oct. 8, hear about one of America’s most familiar yet widely misunderstood religious groups is the Old Order Amish. The presentation will address central aspects of Amish life and the Christian faith that anchors it.
There will be special emphasis on Amish communities in Wisconsin, which has the fourth-largest population of any U.S. state. the start of the event. The speaker is Mark L. Louden, who is the Alfred L. Shoemaker, J. William Frey, and Don Yoder professor of Germanic Linguistics and also the director of the Max Kade Institute for German-American Studies at the University of Wisconsin–Madison.
He is the author of “Pennsylvania Dutch: The Story of an American Language,” which received the 2017 Dale W. Brown Book Award for Outstanding Scholarship in Anabaptist and Pietist Studies.
How to participate
This and other talks in the series are free and open to the public, thanks to financial support from the UWECBC campus foundation.
To access the live-streamed events, visit the Thursdays from the U webpage at www.uwec.ly/Thursdays at least 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the event.
There you will find instructions for joining the live session, as well as the fall schedule, news releases for each talk, and archived recordings.
Thursdays from the U is sponsored by UWECBC Foundation.
