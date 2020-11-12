The fall series of Thursdays from the U is under way. Due to COVID-19, the 12:30-1:30 p.m. lecture is held online. On Nov 12, Kevin McMullin will be live-streaming excerpts from his one man show, “Into the Black Sea, Stories of Darkness and Light,” as part of his Thursdays from the U Lecture and Performance series.
To access this event, visit the webpage at uwec.ly/Thursdays at least 5-10 minutes prior. There you will find instructions for joining the live session, as well as the entire fall schedule, news releases for each talk, and archived recordings. Thursdays from the U is sponsored by UWEC-BC Foundation.
McMullin’s life has taken him from Chicago´s housing projects, to the suburban neighborhoods haunted by Ernest Hemingway and Frank Lloyd Wright, to tuba studies at Northwestern University and to playing at Seattle´s Pike Place Market. He has since settled in Sarona and made a career of music, storytelling, writing, educating and in general plying a trade for which there is no appropriate box on any federal tax form. He co-founded the folk-dance band Duck for the Oyster, cut a CD with jazz jock, Randy Sabien, and toured Chile, Mexico and Peru. He was sought after as a teacher and a performer. After being diagnosed with a non-malignant brain tumor in 2015, he was left deaf in one ear, and struggling with chronic dizziness, tinnitus and fatigue. While he was recovering from the surgery, his father was diagnosed with a rare lymphoma.
But those years of illness, recovery and loss were fecund with stories, his own as well as the stories of others’. “I realized at some point that I could tell these stories. That I needed to tell these stories,” he says, “Stories of people walking in dark places and finding or making some kind of light in the most unlikely ways. And once I started telling them, I realized that people wanted to hear them.” McMullin used the stories to create his one man show. A two and a half minute video teaser is available at kevinmcmullin.com along with more information about Into the Black Sea.
How to participate
This and other talks in the series are free and open to the public, thanks to financial support from the UWECBC campus foundation.
