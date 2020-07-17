Thrift yard sale benefits Community Cat Coaltiion

Thirft Yard Sale taking place this Friday-Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. behind the Community Cat Coalition building at 23 E. Bracklin St., Rice Lake.

The Community Cat Coalition (soon to be renamed Cat Adoption and Rescue Center), located at 23 East Bracklin St., Rice Lake, is holding a Thrift Yard Sale this Friday,Saturday and Sunday, July 17-19, to raise money for replacement windows.  The center, located in a former church, needs 15 new windows.  During the recent heavy rain 2 weeks ago, water accumulated on the basement floor and the cats did not enjoy it.

There are over 100 cats available for adoption at the center, some being there for over 18 months. Those who attend the 3-day sale are welcome to tour the center and meet them. Adoptions may be arranged that day.

