Barron County Public Health says three more deaths related to COVID-19 have been recorded in the county, and after a steep drop in the number of new cases reported last week, the toll has rebounded slightly.
Public Health said that three more people have died due to COVID-19 but did not reveal any further details on the deaths. This brings the total number of deaths attributed to the illness in the county to 93.
On Monday, Public Health said 170 new cases had been confirmed over the previous week. This stands in contrast to 131 reported on Oct. 18.
So far, 22,846 — or 50% — of county residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Public Health also stated in its weekly report that the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths among fully vaccinated people stands at 528.4 per 100,000 in Wisconsin in September. The number among people who are not fully vaccinated is 2,497.7 per 100,000.
For more information on those who have gotten sick after being vaccinated visit dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-status.htm.
Booster doses
In a news release, the state Department of Health Services said it supports the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation that certain populations who have increased risk of exposure to or transmission of COVID-19 receive a booster shot of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after having received their second dose of the Moderna vaccine, and that individuals age 18 and older who received the J & J COVID-19 vaccine receive a booster dose at least two months after their primary vaccine dose.
“With three COVID-19 booster dose options now available, our national medical experts have given us additional tools to help stop the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant and slow the spread of COVID-19 in communities throughout Wisconsin,” DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said. “We ask that eligible Wisconsinites be patient as it may take time for everyone who needs a booster dose to get one.”
DHS continues to await publication of the CDC clinical guidance for Moderna and J&J booster doses. Once those are published, vaccinators in Wisconsin will be able to begin providing booster doses and ensure they are following the safest protocols.
The CDC also recommended that health care professionals be allowed to provide a different COVID-19 vaccine as a booster than the one initially received, providing flexibility to health care providers and additional options for individuals. This recommendation applies to all three COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the United States.
To find a nearby COVID-19 vaccine provider visit vaccines.gov.
