Kotoha Yamashiro
Kotoha Yamashiro of Japan is another of the seven exchange students at Rice Lake High School for the 2019-20 school year.
She was hosted by Ahmyn Masci and Katrice Shuler and their children, Seryahna and Djanko for the first half of the school year. Her hosts for the second half of the school year are Mary Hankins and Tim Certain.
Kotoha is here through the American Cultural Exchange Service. She lives in Rice Lake’s sister city of Miharu, Japan, with connections made through the Rice Lake International Friendship Association.
She noted, “My town is very small, about 10,000 people. People are very kind. Miharu is famous for its cherry trees. It has a cherry tree that is 1,000 years old. They cherry blossoms are very beautiful.”
Asked why she wished to visit Rice Lake, she said, “I want to speak English. I want to learn American culture. My high school and Rice Lake High School are sister high schools, and I heard RLHS students are very nice.”
What has she gotten involved in at RLHS? “I am in International Club. I played indoor soccer in the fall. I want to play softball in the spring.
“Homecoming was fun, because there is no dance party in the high school in Japan. It was fun to wear fancy dresses. The Halloween party with the International Club was fun. I liked trick-or-treating, because I got a lot of candy. In my town, we do not go trick-or-treating.”
Enjoying winter? She replied, “I’m looking forward to snowboarding. I have been learning at Christie Mountain.
She added, “I had fun at Christmas. I got many presents. I did some calligraphy for my host family, and they really liked it.”
How is school in Rice Lake compared to Miharu? “In Miharu, we have summer vacation from the end of July until the end of August. We start school in September, but we change grades in April. In Japan, we cannot choose which classes we take. I take Japanese, math, English, science, sports, calligraphy, music, art and home economics. When I return home, I will be a junior again. I want to go to university when I graduate.”
Home and family are very important to her.
My family is very kind,” she said. “I love my family. Most of all, I like my grandparents. I miss my family and friends. My father is a farmer. He works with beef cows. My mother works with children in school. I have a brother, who is 21-years-old. He is in the military.”
What else does she want to see or do before returning? “I want to be able to speak English perfectly,” Kotoha said. “I want to learn more about American culture. After graduation, I may go to Mexico with my aunt and uncle, but I don’t know if I will be able to yet.”
Any final comments? “Thank you for accepting the homestay,” she said. “I’m very glad. I can’t speak English well, but teachers, friends, my host family, people who work with the exchange program are very kind and have helped me. They have taught me many things. I’m very glad to meet you. Thank you.”
Her host mother Katrice remarked, “My family and I are all interested in travel. We love exploring new places and new cultures. We were excited to help someone else explore new places by hosting.
She added, “International education is a valuable experience, and we are glad to have played a small role in the experience for Kotoha.”
Andreina Confaloneiri
A
foreign exchange student is bound to get a little homesick from time to time.
But the experiences of being in a new place, trying new things and making new friends is a strong counterweight to homesickness.
“I am so busy, I don’t have time to get lonely,” said Andreina Confaloneiri, who is from Argentina.
Andreina is hosted by the Curt and Tammy Pacholke family in Rice Lake through American Field Service, better known as AFS-USA.
Though she had originally hoped for an exchange in Sweden, she has been happy to be in Rice Lake from the get-go.
“My first impression of Rice Lake High School was really exciting because they have a ton of different classes and sports opportunities; also the people are so nice,” she said.
Andreina comes from Entre Ríos, a west-central province of Argentina, where agriculture is prevalent.
Andreina competed in swimming and triathlons in her home country. Here she has joined cross country, gymnastics and plans to do track and field in the spring. She is also part of the high school’s International Club.
“They are really nice people that they organize fun activities and is a good space for exchange students,” she said.
In Argentina, school is in session from March until December—one of many differences in comparison to the U.S.
Andreina said she is impressed by the American education system. Her favorite class in Rice Lake is accounting.
“It’s hard, but I like it,” said Andreina, adding she hopes to pursue accounting further in college.
Her father is an accountant, her mom is a teacher and her sister is in college studying social work.
She said the Pacholke’s have made her feel most welcome in America.
“I got the best host family ever!” said Andreina. “They are really nice people and super fun.
She added, “I found really great teachers that help me. For example my first months at school I was so lost because it was a huge change for me. All the teachers understand.”
And none other but the school principal, Curt Pacholke, is first to guide her. And for the Pacholke family, Andreina offers a great deal in exchange.
“Andreina has an incredibly positive personality; she fits right in with our family,” said Curt. “She regularly surprises us with her unique perspective on our culture and enriches all of our lives by sharing traditions, foods, songs, and experiences from Argentina.”
Curt and his wife Tammy have had short-stay exchange students, but Andreina is their first full-year student.
Tammy lived with five different families in host-stay situations while studying abroad through college and grad school.
“So I really wanted to give back, especially to AFS (American Field Service) because my first exchange program was with AFS after graduating high school. The experience of living in Colombia with the most amazing family changed my life and I wanted to provide that same love and support that my host family gave me to an exchange student. I especially wanted a student from a Hispanic country for our first exchange student because Hispanics tend to be warm, loving, and easy going,” she said.
Andreina is just that.
Addie Pacholke, 8, said, “Andreina is kind. She is fun! And she plays games with me.”
Wisconsin winter is certainly not something Andreina is accustomed to, but she is embracing the fun it has to offer. She has enjoyed ice fishing, ice skating, snowmobiling, sledding, downhill skiing and more.
“It has been really fun to see Andreina experience things for the first time that we tend to take for granted like lake activities, building a snowman, and learning to cope and then appreciate winter,” said Curt.
He added, “We would encourage others take advantage of the wonderful opportunity to bring cultures together, to teach our children about different ways of doing things in life, and share with students who want to learn about American culture. However, I honestly think we have learned more, having Andreina in our home, than we have been able to teach her!”
Emma Džurbanová
Emma Džurbanová of Zamberk, Czech Republic, is here through the American Cultural Exchange Service, as are Max Kubicek and Vojta Cvik, who were featured in The Chronotype on Jan. 8.
She stayed with the Shayne and Tora Kucko family for the first half of her exchange year, and is now residing with the Pat and Miriam Vavra family for the second half.
“I really wanted to travel, and coming here was a good and reachable opportunity for me,” Emma said. “There is a lot of differences in [the] American school system, but so far, so good.”
She shared, “Our school year is a very different story. We have the same subjects every day the whole year, and we stay with the same class for at least 4 years.”
What has she been involved in? “In November I did props for theatre. I am in the school band, forensics and basketball, which really keeps me busy.”
What does she think of Wisconsin’s seasons? “I am not a big fan of winter,” she admitted. “So I don’t mind being closed in the gym most of my free time, but I do love snowboarding. I’ve done some hiking, and I am basically up for anything.”
Her favorite so far is seeing Bentleyville, a lighted Christmas village, in Duluth.
She added, “I would like to see as many things as possible. If I have the opportunity before I leave, I would like to go to some bigger cities.”
What are her favorite activities in Zamberk? “Other than going to school I would probably be in basketball. I would go to art school to play violin, bass guitar and art lessons. I would attend English lessons, and I would keep myself extremely busy, as usual.”
Besides her family, which includes mom Hana, dad Milan and brother Honza, what does she miss about Zamberk? “For sure is the building-like castles or just old houses in general. Our town is in a hilly area, and surprisingly, I miss that too.”
Any surprises living in Rice Lake? “Everyone seems to be more open and talkative,” she said. “At the beginning, I was very surprised how everyone asks people how they are, it kinda is a part of the greeting. In the Czech Republic, people would probably ask you why do you ask everyone how they are so much.”
She added, “I do really like the community here, everyone is welcoming and supporting in whatever you do.”
“We had talked about having an exchange student for some time and just felt it was the right time for our family,” said Tora Kucko, who with her husband Shayne and three kids—13-year-old Kendyl, 12-year-old Carter and 10-year-old Kiefer—hosted Emma Džurbanová for the first half of her exchange year.
“We wanted to learn about another culture and felt this was a great way to expose ourselves,” Tora said.
“Emma was a great addition to our family. We absolutely loved being able to spend the first half of the school year with her. It has been fun seeing things through the eyes of someone from a different culture. We loved experiencing new things with her—fom trying some of her favorite foods from the Czech to bringing her camping!”
The host mom added, “We will definitely host an exchange student again, hopefully many more times before our own kids graduate. I would highly recommend anyone considering hosting an exchange student to go for it!! If you are hesitant, reach out to a family that has hosted for some insight.”
Emma would like to return the favor to them. She said, “I am really grateful that my host family took me as a family member, and if they ever want to see the Czech Republic, they are more than welcome to live in my house.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.