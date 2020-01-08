Three of the 29 seats on the Barron County Board of Supervisors will be contested races, and two newcomers will run uncontested, in the spring election. Tuesday, Jan. 7, was the filing deadline to get on the spring election ballot.
In District 19, Supervisor Jerry McRoberts of 752 Pine Place, Rice Lake, is being challenged by a neighbor, Abe Voelker of 738 Pine Place, Rice Lake.
In District 4, Supervisor Terry Lee of 1026 23 3/4 St., Chetek, is being challenged by Randal Braun of 1921 10 1/2 Ave., Cameron.
In District 27, Supervisor Bill Effertz of 264 23rd Ave., Cumberland, who joined the board in October after the death of Supervisor Terry Henck, is being challenged by Dan Hopkins of 465 19th Ave., Comstock.
Two others have come forward to fill seats being vacated by supervisors who have chosen not to seek another term.
In District 18, Tod Gerland of 1713 20 11/16 St., Rice Lake, has filed for the seat being vacated by Andrew Mommsen.
In District 22, Stacey Wenzel of 1021 Yorkshire Ave., Rice Lake, has filed for the seat being vacated by Supervisor and former Board Chair Jess Miller.
Those who win seats will be sworn in for a 2-year term after the spring election, which is April 7. That is when per diem rates take effect that raise their pay to $95 per County Board meeting and $45 per committee meeting, not to exceed $95 per day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.