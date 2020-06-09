SHELDON – Two men and a juvenile male have been arrested in connection with the murder of Robert Rosolowski, 73, and his wife, Bonnie Mae Rosolowski, 70, of the town of Sheldon.
The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the couple's home on June 7 after family visited and discovered they had died.
Investigators have ruled the case a double homicide, and three suspects have been booked into Rusk County Jail: Adam R. Rosolowski, 21; Joseph W. Falk, 17; and a juvenile male.
"At this time, law enforcement believes the incident was targeted and not a random act," the Department of Justice (DOJ) said in a previous press release. "The public is not at risk."
The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation with the assistance of the DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation. They also are assisted by the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory and Wisconsin State Patrol.
"The investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently available," the DOJ said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.