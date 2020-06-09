Weather Alert

...URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING EXPECTED... HEAVY RAIN WILL CAUSE MINOR FLOODING IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES... PEPIN...RUSK...DUNN...CHIPPEWA...EAU CLAIRE...BARRON... * UNTIL 945 PM CDT. * AT 645 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED BANDS OF HEAVY RAIN THAT WILL CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING, MOVING NORTHWARD OVER PORTIONS OF WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN THIS EVENING. RAINFALL RATES WILL BEGIN TO INCREASE THIS EVENING WITH RATES OF 1 TO 2 INCHES PER HOUR LIKELY BEFORE IT TAPERS OFF OVERNIGHT. OVERFLOW OF WATER WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING OF POOR DRAINAGE LOCATIONS IN THE AREA. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF 1 TO 3 INCHES IS EXPECTED OVER THE AREA. THIS ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, COUNTRY ROADS, FARMLAND, AND OTHER LOW LYING SPOTS. IN HILLY TERRAIN THERE ARE HUNDREDS OF LOW WATER CROSSINGS WHICH ARE POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS IN HEAVY RAIN. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO CROSS FLOODED ROADS. FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. &&