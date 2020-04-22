Thompson adds a new hat: author

Ed Thompson, a well-known music professor, and bass player and singer in the former We 3 musical group, has just become a published author.
“My book ‘Near Nonsense: Playful Poetry for Children over 40,’ is available online from Amazon,” he announced April 15.
“Any royalties realized from this book will be given to Kids at First Lutheran [Preschool and Daycare] or the youth group,” Thompson said.
The book is a series of short poems and writings.
“Everyone has an ‘inner child’ and when that child says ‘come on, let’s play,’ then Near Nonsense is just what you need,” said Thompson in explaining how the book came to be. “This was a first time experience for me, and I was fortunate to have my daughter, Jill, eager to help make it happen. It was, for both of us, a good pastime project during the COVID-19 pandemic lock down period.”
He aded, “It was fun just thinking of times in life that stick in your memory, and putting them into verse.”
To follow is an exerpt from the book:
My Garden
“I love to plant a garden and grovel in the dirt. While swatting at mosquitoes, the sweat soaks through my shirt. I wipe the grime out of my eye with a very dirty knuckle.Oh my, it’s hot today. My knees just want to buckle.
But, hey now . . . do you really think I like to do this stuff? Gosh no - I hate to garden - I’ll say a good amen . . . I’ll leave it to the farmers; yes, I changed my mind again!”
For those who don’t know him, the retiree shared a bit of his background.
“I grew up on a farm right here in Barron County and spent most of my working years as Music Professor at UW-Barron County,” he said. “My wife, Marla, and I now reside along the banks of the Red Cedar River.”
He added, “No, I still don’t like to garden. On the other hand, if we’re to practice social distancing much longer I better get my gloves on and start digging. Who knows? I may just find I like it.”
“Near Nonsense” can be ordered on Amazon.com.Autographed copies will have to be put on hold for awhile.
In addition to writing, and maybe gardening, when life gets back to normal Thompson will resume playing tuba and singing with the Chuck Kirkwood Band at area nursing homes.
