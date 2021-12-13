On Sunday the public is invited to a special Christmas program, "This is The Star," at Nature's Edge Therapy Center outside of Canton. Join Partners in Faith Lutheran Parish in the barn with live animals and the Christmas story retold.

The service starts at 10:30 a.m. and includes singing of traditional carols. The barn is heated, however, everyone is encouraged to dress warmly. Look for Nature's Edge sign on Highway M south of Canton and north of Highway 8.

Those who need more information or plan on attending should call Faith Lutheran of Cameron at 715-458-2788 or Trinity Lutheran of Rice Lake at 715-234-4568.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments