On Sunday the public is invited to a special Christmas program, "This is The Star," at Nature's Edge Therapy Center outside of Canton. Join Partners in Faith Lutheran Parish in the barn with live animals and the Christmas story retold.
The service starts at 10:30 a.m. and includes singing of traditional carols. The barn is heated, however, everyone is encouraged to dress warmly. Look for Nature's Edge sign on Highway M south of Canton and north of Highway 8.
Those who need more information or plan on attending should call Faith Lutheran of Cameron at 715-458-2788 or Trinity Lutheran of Rice Lake at 715-234-4568.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.