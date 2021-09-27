The third annual Slice of Life, a fundraiser for the Pregnancy Help Center of Rice Lake, is Sunday, Oct. 3, from 3-5 p.m., returning to the outdoor venue where it took place last year, the Stardust Drive-in at 995 22nd St., Chetek.
In addition to the auction, there will be food and t-shirt sales, a pie-eating contest and a Pie the Pastor for the one receiving the most donations.
The Pregnancy Help Center at 234 N. Main St., Rice Lake, exists as a place of help, healing and hope for women facing an unplanned and unintentional pregnancy. The help center strives to empower women with the tools and education they need to make informed decisions about their pregnancy and their child's life.
For more information, call 715-736-4357, text 715-651-6984 or visit its website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.