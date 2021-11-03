Rice Lake High School's Performing Arts, in partnership with Northern Star Theatre Company and with support from Red Barn Theatre, presents a musical revue titled “All Together Now, A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre.”

Performance dates are Nov. 12 at 7 p.m., Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. The revue will be performed at the Rice Lake High School auditorium. Tickets are available now at showtix4u.com/event-details/56389 or can be purchased at the door before performances.

