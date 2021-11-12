Theaters partner together for musical revue

These Rice Lake High School students are rehearsing the song "Be Our Guest" from "Beauty and the Beast."

 Photo submitted

Rice Lake High School's Performing Arts, in partnership with Northern Star Theatre Company and with support from Red Barn Theatre, presents a musical revue titled “All Together Now, A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre.”

Performance dates are Nov. 12 at 7 p.m., Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. The revue will be performed at the Rice Lake High School auditorium. Tickets are available now at showtix4u.com/event-details/56389 or can be purchased at the door before performances.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments