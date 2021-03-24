The time to check Sink the Virus tickets could be upon Rice Lake soon as the 6-foot-diameter plywood replica of the coronavirus has begun its descent into Rice Lake near the Moose Lodge.
Kiwanis members placed the blue sphere with red spikes onto the lake earlier this year and invited people to guess when it would disappear beneath the lake’s icy waves. The model survived a warm snap but now is succumbing to springlike weather.
The people who bought tickets and guessed closest to the date and time that the coronavirus sinks 100% win cash prizes. The first-place winner will take home a cool $500 in cash, while second place receives $250 and third place $100.
In case of a tie, the person who guessed first wins.
The fundraiser goes to support Kiwanis Club community projects, especially those involving youth.
