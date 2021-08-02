The Salvation Army in Barron County participated in the Balance of State Continuum of Care Point in Time Count on July 29 as required by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Volunteers in Barron County searched a large portion of Barron County and found eight homeless individuals in need of shelter. Barron County currently has one shelter besides the assistance Salvation Army has been giving through emergency hotel stays and partnerships with other local shelters in nearby counties.
The Salvation Army is currently working toward opening a new shelter. The site is located in rural Barron and will serve both Barron and Polk County residents. Polk county’s search found three additional homeless individuals without shelter.
Salvation Army Director Duana Bremer said, “The sad part is, that even though we found eight individuals in Barron alone, we know we didn’t connect with everyone in need of shelter.”
The Salvation Army is reporting that they received more than 100 homeless calls last year alone. Polk County has been without a mass shelter for a couple of years and that has also left a void in the region of those needing emergency shelter and almost an equal concern, those needing transitional housing.
“With the housing market being what it is and affordable housing being almost non-existent, even those who are employed are struggling to make ends meet and pay their rent. Others who have been struggling with homelessness are in an even bigger bind. They are in need of something like transitional housing to help keep them housed while building a solid rent history so they can have a chance at independence moving forward," Bremer said.
The Salvation Army is set to close on the property in the coming weeks. Bremer said she wants to “thank all the volunteers that helped with the count. It takes a community of people to help others and we are thankful for our helpers.”
The Salvation Army will be looking for volunteers in the coming weeks to help at their new shelter/transitional housing project. The shelter/transitional home is in need of some painting, light maintenance, gardening, etc. People who want to volunteer may concat the Salvation Army at SAbarron.org and click “Volunteer in this Community.”
