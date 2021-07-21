As people think back about their lives, they may find themselves wondering what happened to childhood friends. With honor and wisdom "The Boys in Autumn," the next play opening at the Red Barn Theatre July 28, takes a look at the lives of two long separated friends who seem strangely familiar.
Taking place in the 1920s, the play shows septuagenarian Tom Sawyer returning to his boyhood home on the Mississippi River seeking his childhood friend Huck Finn. Tom encounters a hostile, reclusive man who at first bears no similarity to his old friend Huck. Shortly, the truth of the man’s identity is revealed, and Tom and Huck are reunited. But are they still friends? Can they still share their deepest dreams and darkest secrets?
Written by Bernard Sabath and directed by Patsy Vork, the show features Bill Koslosky as Thomas Gray and Pat Liedl as Henry Finnigan. "The Boys in Autumn" plays July 28 through Aug. 7 with no show Aug. 1.
Reservations can be made by phone at 715-234-8301 or 888-686-3770. More information can be found online at redbarntheatre-ricelake.com. Curtain time is 7:30 p.m. Be sure to claim seats by 7:15 p.m.
