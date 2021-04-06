Unofficial tallies released Election night revealed who will represent the voters of Rice Lake on the City Council.
Incumbent Keith Moffatt took the seat for District 1, winning 168-108 over challenger Bruce Willers. Robert Brueggen won in District 2, defeating Gina Sookiayak 270-179. The incumbent in District 2, Dan Schwab, chose not to seek re-election. In District 4, Incumbent Doug Edwardsen took the prize over challenger Jim Muller, 211-148.
In District 3, incumbent Harlan Dodge ran unopposed and tallied 198 votes.
Rice Lake School Board
Incumbents Keven Jensen and Steve Bowman culled 1,453 and 1,453 votes, respectively, to retain their seats. Registered write-in Sarah Turner will be joining Jensen and Bowman on the School Board after defeating fellow registered write-in Shari Ann Katterhagen 230-80. Rice Lake School Board member Lorrie Parkman did not seeking re-election.
Cameron School Board
Cameron School Board incumbents Brandon Olson and Dan Rappel received 260 and 245 votes, respectively, and will retain their seats on the board. Ginger Newland also was on the ballot but reconsidered her candidacy and withdrew her name from consideration. She received 131 votes.
State superintendent of schools
The AP called the race for the state superintendent of schools in Jill Underly’s favor, saying she rode support from the state teachers’ union and an overwhelming financial advantage, fueled by the Democratic Party, to win election, defeating Republican-backed Deb Kerr.
Underly cruised to a double-digit win, based on unofficial results. In Barron County she received 691 votes to Kerr’s 509.
This story has been updated to include results from the Rice Lake School Board.
