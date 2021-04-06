Polls have opened to decide who will represent three districts on the Rice Lake City Council, three seats on the Rice Lake School Board and two seats on the Cameron School Board, and fill the office of state superintendent of public education and a seat on the 3rd District Court of Appeals.
Rice Lake City Council
Incumbent Keith Moffatt and Bruce Willers are vying for the District 1 alderperson seat, Gina Sookiayak and Robert Brueggen seek the District 2 seat being vacated by incumbent Dan Schwab, who chose not to run, and incumbent Doug Edwardsen is being challenged by James Muller for the District 4 seat.
Rice Lake School Board
Rice Lake School Board member Lorrie Parkman is not seeking re-election while incumbents Keven Jensen and Steve Bowman are seeking another term. Two district residents have filed as registered write-ins for Parkman’s seat. They are Shari Ann Katterhagen and Sarah Turner.
Cameron School Board
Three candidates — incumbents Brandon Olson, Dan Rappel plus Ginger Newland are on the ballot seeking two seats on the Cameron School Board.
Newland reconsidered her candidacy and withdrew her name from consideration. She remains on the ballot but will not be able to take the oath of office if elected.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction
Also on the ballot will be Deborah Kerr and Jill Underly, who are running in the nonpartisan election for Wisconsin superintendent of public instruction. The incumbent, Carolyn Standford-Taylor, is not running.
Underly currently serves as superintendent for the Pecatonica school district. She is vying with former Brown Deer Superintendent Kerr for the open state post.
Court of Appeals
Rick Cveykus and Gregory Gill are running for the District 3 Court of Appeals.
The Court of Appeals hears cases appealed from the circuit courts and will only overrule trial court decisions to fix important legal or procedural errors.
Cveykus is an attorney who lives in Wausau. Gill is a trial judge for Outagamie County Circuit Court.
Polls are open until 8 p.m.
