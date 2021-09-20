The U.S. Constitution directly protects numerous well-known, specified freedoms, including the freedom of speech, the freedom of the press, the freedom of religion, the right to keep and bear arms, the right against unreasonable searches and seizures, the right against compelled self-incrimination, the right to a jury trial, and the right against cruel and unusual punishments. In addition, the text of the Constitution protects a broader notion of “liberty.” The U.S. Supreme Court has decided many cases interpreting the meaning of that general protection of freedom.
The relevant liberty protection against state government infringement is provided in the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment, which commands as follows: “No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law.” The Court has read the word “liberty” in the Fourteenth Amendment to protect quite a number of rights, but the Court has not interpreted it to protect unlimited activities.
In Palko v. Connecticut, the Court was asked to examine the meaning of the Fourteenth Amendment’s protection of freedom. The Court concluded that this protects rights that are “of the very essence of a scheme of ordered liberty.” To abolish such rights would “violate a principle of justice so rooted in the traditions and conscience of our people as to be ranked as fundamental.”
One example that the Court said was a protected “liberty” of the Fourteenth Amendment was a right that the First Amendment has safeguarded against the federal government since 1791. According to the Court in Palko, the freedom of speech is “the matrix, the indispensable condition, of nearly every other form of freedom,” and thus is a right protected by the Constitution’s notion of “ordered liberty.”
The Court clarified in United States v. Carolene Products that in its interpretation of the Fourteenth Amendment more judicial scrutiny may be applied to laws that inhibit rights specified in the Bill of Rights, laws that impose “restrictions upon the right to vote,” or laws that express “prejudice against discrete and insular minorities.” Over the years, the Court has found many fundamental freedoms contained within the constitutional protection of “ordered liberty,” including as they relate to the freedom of association, marriage, family planning, and child rearing and education.
At the same time, the Court has determined, following its understanding that the Constitution protects “ordered liberty,” that many laws and policies made in good faith to protect public health and safety are constitutional. A protection of “ordered liberty” means that some minor restrictions on various activities will be upheld, because by safely establishing public order, more opportunities are provided for us to freely exercise our liberties.
Take, for example, traffic laws. Viewed in isolation, one might incorrectly be tempted to conclude that speed limits, requirements to stop at red lights, one-way streets, or prohibitions on inattentive driving infringe on one’s freedom because they restrict what we can do and where we can go. However, without these types of traffic laws, unregulated roads would be much more dangerous, with far more people getting into car crashes. Thus, by promoting order and public safety, these minor restrictions actually protect our greater freedom to safely travel where we want, when we want, and how we want.
This concept of ordered liberty extends well beyond traffic laws. It is the basis for all manner of laws protecting public health and safety, including food safety laws, consumer protection laws, sanitation laws, child labor laws, school dress codes, fire codes, hunting and fishing regulations, and laws regulating dangerous drugs. As long as enumerated constitutional rights and other fundamental freedoms are not restricted in the process, these types of health and safety regulations will generally be upheld, as they facilitate our freedom to live our lives as we see fit.
Of course, the freedom of speech, that “indispensable condition, of nearly every other form of freedom,” guarantees that we can debate where government should draw the line regarding these types of regulations. Let’s keep that conversation going, being as civil and respectful of others as we can in the process.
Eric T. Kasper is a professor of political science and the director of the Menard Center for Constitutional Studies at UW-Eau Claire. He also serves as the municipal judge for the City of Rice Lake and is a member of the Wisconsin Bar Association.
