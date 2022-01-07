In observance of Wisconsin's Adult School Crossing Guard Recognition Week, Jan. 10-14, members of the Rice Lake Police Department and the Rice Lake Area School District would like to acknowledge the current 2021-2022 Rice Lake Crossing Guards.
They include Eddie Apfel, Judy Boettcher, James Hagen, Valerie Leair, Patricia Lefebvre, Larry Stowell, Howard Thompson and Tanya Triplett.
Wisconsin School Crossing Guard Week is a time when Rice Lake Crossing Guards deserve recognition for reinforcing in the minds of the young people they assist the importance of traffic-hazard identification and safe street-crossing behavior. It is a job that makes the difference between a productive school day and a potential tragedy impacting the entire community.
For more than five decades, dedicated adult school crossing guards have assisted city of Rice Lake children to arrive at school safely each day. Many potentially tragic accidents involving vehicles and children have been avoided as a direct result of the city of Rice Lake Crossing Guard Program.
The crossing guards are present each day school is in session, and more importantly, they are present when weather is inclement, visibility is reduced, traffic is hurried and pedestrians are most at risk.
The public is encouraged to take a moment during this week to find a way to thank the local crossing guards for keeping students safe.
