Terror tracks walkers on haunted trail

For the 25th consecutive year, the Irvin and Joy Humphrey family of Hillsdale is welcoming the public to stop by their place, called Triple HHH, located two miles east of Hillsdale. (From Highway 25 south, turn east of Highway D, then turn south on 16 ½ Street.) Signs are posted.
The family offers a Trail of Terrors through what was once horseback riding trails. Also on site is a spooky shed that each year Girl Scout Troop 11010 transforms into a haunted house.
Joy said while their five kids —Tamara, Tonya, Irv Jr., Aaron and Andy — were growing up they farmed, having both milk and beef cows, and their kids had horses on their 160-acre farm.
Then their daughters got active in the 4-H horse project and when they didn’t know where to go to get the saddles they needed, the family decided to start a tack shop, which has been in business for 35 years. Needing space to train and ride their horses, the Humphreys bought another 40 acres across the road where they made a couple of miles of riding trails through the woods. They moved their tack business into the former Dallas train depot, which they bought and moved to the site. The Humphreys offered trail rides to the public for 17 years, always getting a lot of summer tourists and for several years a group of inner city kids from Hennepin County, Minn. Groups of up to 15 could stay in another building they moved to the site called the bunkhouse.
Then for about five years, the family opened it up as wedding venue, with couples able to use the outdoor space and/or their large shed.
Now they just board horses, up to 10 at a time.
Through those years the Humphrey kids grew up, got married and started families of their own, all of them returning each year and helping to transform their calm and peaceful trails through the woods into something frightful and freaky each October.
“It started out as a joke, when someone said ‘wouldn’t it be fun to scare people in the woods?” remembers Joy, who said it was 1996, the same year their youngest Andy was born. For him, it’s all he’s ever known, and each year he comes up with a different persona, like a moonshiner, mad scientist or funeral director.
That first year just family and friends took part, adding scarecrows and dummies along the trail, with real people popping in and out of the trees along the trail.
“Every year it’s expanded since then,” said Joy’s nephew Jeremy Humphrey of Birchwood, who now oversees the whole set up and specializes in infinity mirrors. “I’m the engineer that keeps it running.”
Joy and Jeremy recalled some of those early years when thrill seekers would have to get down on their knees and crawl through a tunnel and other obstacles like making it across a hole in the ground or trying to walk across an old wet and slippery mattress.
“Over the years, we’ve tamed it down a lot,” said Joy, explaining it is now more family friendly but still best suited to preteens and up. “This is all about fun, nothing about demons or devils. It’s about having a scary, good time.”
They have liability insurance and fortunately have never had any accidents occur, other than those who occasionally wet their pants in fright.
“It’s the one time of year our family all joins together,” Joy said. “It’s a family venture. ”
Of course they always accept help from volunteers, who are usually former Scouts or 4-H club members who have fond and frightful memories of the Trail of Terror and want to help make it memorable for others.
Jeremy said it never gets old. He said as soon as it’s over, they tear down and already start talking about how they could do this or that next year.
Asked how long it takes to get through the Trail of Terror, they said it depends upon if you are walking or running, with most making it out in 15-20 minutes.
The public can get their heart rate back to normal with food and drink — usually hot chocolate, hot cider and nachos — coordinated by Andy’s wife Marylin.
Those who want a double dose of dread can go through the Girl Scouts haunted house, set up in the sinister shed. No word on what the public can expect to see, hear or touch through their doors. They keep it a surprise.
This 25th annual event began Oct. 22 and 23 and continues this Friday and Saturday from 7-10 p.m. Cost is $8 for the Trail of Terrors, $6 for the haunted house or $12 for both.
“We’ve held it in every kind of weather condition,” said Jeremy. While they hope for mild nights with a full moon, nasty weather adds another level of fear to conquer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.