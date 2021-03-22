Until the end of March, Kyle Greener, a seventh-grade student, is working on his third year of raising funds for Benjamin's House of Rice Lake.
Kyle started the "Brighten Someone's Day" fundraiser when he was 10 years old and he is now 13. He plans to continue this every year in the month of March.
Kyle has donation stations set up at Rice Lake Family Restaurant, Ricci Tire, Northwoods Country Store, Louie's Finer Meats and Louie's Lodge in Cumberland, along with Greener's Budget Lumber, Paul's Pizza Den, and Bear Tracks in Birchwood.
He also asks people to visit his Facebook page "Brighten Someone's Day" where they can place an online donation that goes directly to Benjamin's House. Also on his Facebook page is the video he had made to help bring awareness to homelessness.
