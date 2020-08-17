(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)
A teen girl was seriously injured after a rollover crash on a rural road near Mikana on Sunday.
At 12:57 a.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s Department was advised of a one vehicle roll over on 26th Avenue west of Mikana.
Initial investigation shows a 16 year old female lost control of her vehicle and rolled several times. She was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Rice Lake Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Alcohol is a contributing factor to this crash and the crash is being handling by the WI State Patrol.
The Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Lakeview Medical Center Ambulance, Birchwood Fire and WI State Patrol. All the above accident remain under investigation by the Sheriff’s Department and the respective agencies that assisted.
