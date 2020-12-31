One of the fields of study that progresses hand in hand with science is mathematics. This is so because, at its heart, mathematics is the tool that is used to model reality (high school students take note). Its power lies in its ability to describe what you see and, by the use of the rules and such, predict those things which you have not yet seen. Many are the things that we are still seeing which were predicted a long time ago but for which we haven’t had the instrumentation to observe. Such is the power of mathematics and its kin, logic. With the advance of mathematics, so does science; indeed, whole classes of mathematics were invented because of the need to describe what was being observed in science experiments.
The end of the 19th century was a heady time, at least in the area of science and philosophy. It was the forenoon of the scientific revolution. Many discoveries were being made that revolutionized the outlook on life and had real impacts. This was the heyday of those garage tinkers and of people like Edison, Babcock and Pasteur. In the air was an immense optimism that science could not only solve all the worlds’ problems, but it could also have an explanation for everything.
One of the reasons for this optimism was the techniques employed by mathematicians whereby they start with a known true statement and by a series of logical steps of applying known rules and other statements, derive the truth (or not) of another statement. This process is known as a proof. If you have sufficient known good rules and beginning statements, then you should, in principle, be able to “prove” anything, or so the thought pattern went (and still goes among many people).
In 1931 a mathematician by the name of Gödel proved that “All consistent axiomatic formulations of number theory included undecidable propositions.” That is, that within any set of rules, there are things that are obviously true, but which cannot be proven true from within that set. This is a huge revelation. What this did was to destroy the notion that science could, in principle, have the answer to everything. It also, in a roundabout way, provides for the delineation of science and theology since there are truths that can only then be explained by theology (pastors take note).
There is at least one other interesting application of this theorem and that lies in the realm of microbiology. Since mathematics is the model of reality, it is not surprising that cells can be modeled using mathematics. One of the principle mechanisms dealt with here is the DNA system — essentially a method of replication of the cell through the use of an “consistent axiomatic formulation of number theory.” It replicates itself based on a set of known things and rules for their manipulation or a proof, if you will.
It is against this view of the cell that we need to note how a virus works: by inserting its own DNA into the cell structure and allowing the cell to then replicate the viral DNA instead of the cell DNA through the use of the same rule set. What it is doing is exactly what Gödel was talking about here: The viral DNA is this “undecidable proposition” or a truth that can’t be proven within the cell. It is just true and so it gets replicated. DNA that is not true within the rule set produces a dead cell. A virus, then, uses this number theoretical approach to reproduction and is actually an embodiment of the Gödel theorem.
The implication for this is interesting: Because of the mechanism used by a virus and because of the mathematical proof offered by Gödel, we can say that while we can defeat any given virus given enough time and effort, it is quite impossible to get rid of all viruses as a class. In other words, not only is there no cure for the common cold, there can’t, in principle, be one (inventors take note).
We are, as a DNA-rules-based organism, doomed to be forever infected by one virus or another. All we can do is to fight the current one off while we wait for the next one to come along. The good news is that mathematics has also given us the science to do exactly that. All we need do is to pay attention to it.
