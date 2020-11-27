One thing you learn pretty fast in engineering is to sanity check and verify the promises the marketing people make about a product. Skepticism is always required.
It is important to apply that lesson to the cellphone 5G claims, particularly out here in the hinterland (i.e. anything other than dense urban areas).
5G is being hailed as the savior of mobile devices, autonomous vehicles and manufacturing where lighting fast response is desired and needed. Enter the marketing departments.
5G is a shorthand for a next wave of protocols on the cellular network. It is not a monolithic thing it turns out and it’s good to understand the underlying radio network to see just where it’s going to actually work or not.
One of the most important things in cellular communications is the frequency that it operates on as this determines the speed and distance characteristics of the communications (in the simple form) so let’s start there.
Cellular operators buy radio spectrum from the government (spectrum is public owned) to operate in. They don’t overlap this spectrum which is what allows these multiple cell towers to operate in the same place. The thing to realize in 5G is that the term 5G is actually more of a protocol spec than it is a spectrum allocation so over what frequencies it resides isn’t really important to the label. That said, there are pigeonholes (largely because of limited spectrum availability) that are used:
mmWave or “Ultra Wide Band” is the holy grail of 5G and what all marketing materials are based on. It is in the 24-300 GHz range with one carrier aiming at 39 GHz. We’ll get back to the implications here, so hang on.
Dynamic Spread Spectrum (DSS) which actually uses the same spectrum as the existing 4G setups.
MidBand in the 1-6GHz area. This so far isn’t used in this country much.
LowBand which occupies what used to be the UHX TV channels 38-51 at around 600MHz
The problem with radio transmission is that it is a lot easier and less problematic to use the lower frequencies than it is with the higher frequencies. The tradeoff there is that the lower frequencies have much slower data transfer rates so you need to use higher frequencies to get better data transfer rates. That’s one of the reasons WiFi added a 5GHz band from it’s original 2.4GHz ones.
Theoretical transfer rate is directly tied to frequency; the higher the frequency the faster you can run data. A 600 MHz connection isn’t going to get you very fast data rates at all while a 39 GHz connection will get you data rates on the order of the fastest copper connections. Very simple physics there.
The problem with high frequency is also physics. The higher the frequency, the shorter the wavelength of the signal. Radio waves are blocked by things about the wavelength of them and, when you get into those high frequencies, by quantum energy absorption of thing like water and oxygen.
600MHz signals travel long distances and tend to bend around things more. This means that you can use many fewer towers to cover the same area. Conversely you can cover a lot more area for the same number of towers.
A 28GHz signal, on the other hand, is blocked by rain, windows, skin, or leaves. It has serious problems penetrating most any building material including low-e glass and drywall. Range of this sort is going to be on the order of blocks (100-200m), not miles (at least at the power levels that you can have next to your head) which means that you have to have an order of magnitude more towers to cover the same area. Also, while this will get you very fast cellular transfer rates, it isn’t any faster than the slowest link meaning that mmWave towers will need to be connected to the Internet backbone by very fast fiberoptic networks.
So let’s talk turkey here. What can you expect out of 5G?
The whole marketing spiel of 5G rests on its ability to transfer data lightning fast with very low latency. To achieve that you have to have connections with mmWave spectrum. The business of cellular requires a certain minimum number of users to towers ratio and since mmWave has a very short transmission distance, that means lots of connections in that short distance. This implies that you will probably never see that frequency used outside dense urban areas.
For most places what you’re likely to see is DSS use. This uses some of the spectrum of 4G to implement 5G connections. The problem with that is that, as a user, you won’t see any significant speed increases over 4G because of the physics of transmissions.
That’s not entirely true. There is an option in 5G to implement frequency aggregation. In this scenario the radios use multiple channels at the same time and aggregate those together to create a faster data speed. It also takes some tricky software to make work on both the tower and the device end.
The use of 5G (at whatever frequency) will increase and we’ll see cellular operators move to it over time because it is cheaper to operate and maintain than the previous versions. Also don’t expect 4G to go away as that is the fallback plan for any phone that can’t connect to 5G networks.
The bottom line here is that you shouldn’t buy a 5G phone and expect way more out of it; it’ll likely be 4G speeds if not protocols where it operates anyway.
