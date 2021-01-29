From a very early age, I’ve had a fascination with time. Not the amount of it (that’s the trepidation part) so much as its movement. Specifically, its movement in a forward and inexorable sort of way. Why must this be so? This, it turns out is not an easy question to answer. Incredibly, there appears to be no answers to it in science today. In fact, science tells us that, according to the laws of physics, as currently understood, all the equations work with time going either direction. Even so, a person can vary the rate that time moves if you go fast enough, but not the direction. So what gives with this single direction?
The best answer you can find just now involves the second law of thermodynamics which, although most people don’t know what it is, regulates most everyday happenings.
This law basically says that entropy (that is, the measure of chaos or lack of activity/temperature) always increases in processes left free of outside influences. It means that your cup of hot coffee gets cold sitting there. It means that you can only heat it up by application of energy. Most importantly it means that in the processes of heating up your coffee, the total energy expended is more than it takes to heat the coffee. The entropy of the system (and universe!) is increased by the act of you heating the coffee.
This is the basic idea behind the rejection of perpetual motion machines. These are impossible as there are always friction or other energy loses because of this law of thermodynamics. Things just fall apart over time. This is where this argument comes in: Time goes in a particular direction because entropy always increases over time.
This is something of a circular argument, of course. If you define time as what gets measured as entropy increases and then say that, well, that’s why we have time, you don’t get very far.
Of course, there is also the argument that time might go the other way, we just can’t tell. If you undo your day, you’d have no evidence of it happening and so it won’t have happened, historically. In that case, it’s the same as it never happening. Well, maybe that’s one way of looking at it, but it doesn’t go very far in explaining other things.
For instance, entropy is increasing in the universe as we know it mainly because the universe is expanding and has been since the Big Bang, a time when entropy was low or at least lower than it is today. So, how did it get to this low state to begin with? If entropy is always increasing, then over a very long time, everything ought to be at a very high entropy state and time should not be moving (or, I suppose, slightly and randomly moving). You see, this begs the question of what happened before the Big Bang and therefore before time as we understand it.
One theory put forth is that we live in a bubble universe, one of many such that are like the bubbles on a glass of beer with the “real” universe already at maximal entropy and so timeless. This state of nothingness universe actually has a name to it called “de Sitter space,” a kind of “empty” space.
Now comes the really hard bit to grasp: bBecause of the Heisenberg uncertainty principle, space can never be “empty.” There are always little power surges in the void and once in a great while (what’s time to the universe?) that surge could be large enough in energy to launch a bubble of space-time. Weird, weird things happen when you use quantum mechanics on a cosmological scale.
As that bubble leaves the “empty” space, it would appear from within just like our universe; starting with a low entropy big bang followed by cooling, the formation of matter and, importantly, expansion and time movement in a single direction. Eventually (and this is a long, long time) the bubble would increase its entropy enough that it would become just like its parent “empty” space, even spawning new bubbles of its own.
This bubble creation has the property that even though the bubble is low entropy when it starts, like warming the coffee cup, the entropy of the whole system is increased by its departure. Oddly it allows us to start with nothing and get more out of it.
Back to our time problem: The “empty” space is timeless because it is at maximal entropy. Our little bubble has time because it is increasing its entropy but the time direction might well be arbitrary. Within each bubble an observer would see time in the same relative direction, but to an outside observer, time could be going in opposite directions in two different bubbles, thus preserving the symmetry of time.
You can think of this in the same way as one does with relativity: time can move at different speeds in two different places. Observers in each place see time moving at the same rate yet when compared, they are different.
What all this points out, I think, more than any other thing is that there are too many unknowns and too many what ifs here. One of things you develop in science is a sense of “beauty” as it were — a sense when things work harmoniously together. The universe appears to like harmony and simplicity — comforting in a way. All these scratching of heads means to me that there are significant, large parts of the science puzzle that haven’t been found yet. It also means that we should maybe be looking forward to astounding advances in science on the scale of relativity or quantum mechanics, maybe even this century. Or last in a parallel universe.
