Talents shine through stained glass

Of all the skills he has mastered in his 83 years, Harold Stafford of Barron is most proud of his stained glass creations.
He has made them in all sizes—from kaleidoscopes and sun catchers to church windows.
A stained-glass lighted church he made sits on the desk in the pastor’s study at First United Methodist Church in Barron. Fitted with an electric cord, it physically illuminates the room as Pastor Mary Ann Conklin studies, spiritually illuminating scripture.
“I have known Harold for the past 7 1/2 years as both a parishioner and a friend,” Pastor Conkin said. “In that time I have witnessed a man who lives his life in servant ministry in all that he does. He is a walking testimony to the love that he knows and shares of his Savior Jesus Christ.
“The work of his hands has been both a trade, a treasure, and a gift to many throughout his family, friends, congregation, and community.
“The gift of Harold’s stained glass work is not just a reflection of his talents, but it is a true gift of his faith, as he has worked to ‘let his light shine.’ The awesome thing about Harold’s work in stained glass is that it is transparent—whatever light is held behind it or within it cannot be hidden from the world, and by its very nature it becomes a witness to the beauty and grace of its design and of its creator.”
Stafford said he picked up on the craft at a beginner stained glass art class taught by the late George Stoeberl of Almena.
“I was hooked almost immediately,” Stafford said of the classes both he and his late wife Pat attended. He so enjoyed the art form that he purchased the equipment needed and brought it along to class, helping others in the class with their projects.
The class ended, but their enthusiasm did not.
“We decided to continue classes at our house three times a week,” he said. He and his wife would drive to Minnesota to buy big panes of colored glass on wholesale. If they didn’t fit in their vehicle, he brought his tools along to cut the glass so it would.
Stafford said in Barron, he’s most proud of the full-length stained glass panel graces the front of the chapel in the lower level of Monroe Manor.He also made a series of smaller panels in the windows along the entry to Salem Lutheran Church.
After installing the stained glass in the doors of First National Bank of Barron of Barron, he tried to duplicate it when it opened a branch in Rice Lake. That branch is no longer there, but its doors inlaid with stained glass still are.
After memorializing a cousin by making a memorial window panel at a Lutheran church on Main Street in Palasade, Minn., the church leadership asked him to add stained glass to all 10 of its windows, five on each side of the little white church with a steeple. He bought round, religious-themed centers and added blue stained glass around each one, which added a colorful, spiritual dimension.
However the most special item he has ever made out of stained glass is an opalescent urn that holds his wife’s ashes. “There’s even room in there for me,” he quipped.
In March, Stafford was scheduled to lead a craft session making stained glass kaleidoscopes out of Pringles cans at the Daybreak program for those with dementias. It was cancelled due to the threat of coronavirus, but he has the supplies ready to go when they get the go ahead to resume the group meetings.
Jack of all trades
Former church services director Doris Willis called Stafford a “jack of all trades, master of many.”
She shared, “Harold has been a repairman extraordinaire at the Methodist Church for many years. He has fixed anything from a plug-in or light switch to getting our aging boiler heating system in working order.
“He has built numerous crosses—from very large made from rough timber to small necklace crosses worn by our mission team.
“He designed and built a sconce to house the screen for projection in front of the sanctuary, put windows in office doors, built bookcases in the library, ran electric wiring, helped revamp and install handicap access, remodeled the kitchen and more.”
His service to the community at large has not gone unnoticed either.
Willis shared, “Harold was an active member of the [Ecumenical] Men’s Club. He was also very valuable in helping get Cupboard and Closet up and running. He did much of the carpenter work installing walls, bathroom and workroom along with the check-out area. He tirelessly fixed and repaired items that came in for donation.”
Willis said he has spread his goodwill beyond Barron County as well. She said, “Harold assisted the mission team several years. He and Pat wintered in southern Texas near the border, so when the team came through, he would go help.”
Mud duck to turkey town
Born a mud duck in Brainerd, Minn., Stafford ended up in Barron County’s turkey town. He was a carpenter by trade and worked on steel buildings in a five-state area. He moved to Wisconsin after his brother-in-law bought into a lumber yard at Chippewa Falls and needed help.
Then the late Wally Jerome, founder of Barron’s turkey industry, took him out to dinner and asked him to come work for him. Stafford said he saw tremendous growth in his 38 years in maintenance, where he ended up overseeing $2 million in spare parts to keep the plant running. He called each upgrade he had a part in “kind of fun.”
Since his retirement 20 years ago, Stafford stays busy at his home work shop, repairing furniture, making wooden items for his church’s annual bazaar, called the Methodist Mercantile, and repairing and creating stained glass items.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.