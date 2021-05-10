Arbor Day was observed May 7 when fourth-graders from Tainter Elementary School and city forester Mike Ashlin got together at Moon Lake Park to plant five trees and recognize the 30-year milestone of Rice Lake as a member of Tree City USA.

After planting a tree, Ashlin and Kiwanis Club member Paul Chase gave a presentation in the park's shelter.

