Taco Bell is officially open!

Chamber director Karen Heram, at far left, and members of the Chamber Ambassadors celebrate Taco Bell's ribbon cutting with employees. Cutting the ribbon is manager Suezette Baysinger.

A ribbon-cutting on the morning of Oct. 30 marks the official opening of Taco Bell at 11 E. Burton St., between Farm and Fleet and Auto Zone on Rice Lake's south side. Cutting the ribbon was manager Suezette Baysinger. Around her are some of the restaurant's 30 employees, Chamber director Karen Heram, at far left, and Rice Lake Chamber Ambassadors.

