Taco Bell is officially open!

A ribbon-cutting on the morning of Oct. 30 marks the official opening of Taco Bell at 11 E. Burton St., between Farm and Fleet and Auto Zone on Rice Lake's south side. Cutting the ribbon was manager Suezette Baysinger. Around her are some of the restaurant's 30 employees, Chamber director Karen Heram, at far left, and Rice Lake Chamber Ambassadors.
