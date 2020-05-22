National Poppy Day is May 22, coinciding each year around Memorial Day.
The symbolism of the poppy dates back more than 100 years, since World War I. Candaian Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae wrote the famous poem “In Flanders Fields” in 1915. The poppy flower soon became a recognized symbol of sacrifice and remembrance.
Since then, the red poppy has given national recognition of those who served and died for the United States of America in all wars. It reminds Americans of the sacrifices made by our veterans while protecting our freedoms.
Connecting the visual image of the poppy with the sacrifice of service made by our veterans has been an important goal of the American Legion Auxiliary Poppy Program since its inception in 1921. On Memorial Day and Veterans Day, millions of red crepe paper poppies—all handmade by veterans as part of their therapeutic rehabilitation—are distributed across the country in exchange for donations that go directly to assist disabled and hospitalized veterans in our communities.
The public is encouraged to wear a poppy to honor those who have worn our nation’s uniform. All donations received will be used by the American Legion Family for their programs that support veterans, the military community and their families.
