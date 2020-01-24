Rice Lake Lions Club members are selling tickets for its 10th annual pie buffet that is set for Sunday, Jan 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Blue Hills Masonic Center at 225 W. South St., Rice Lake.
The 10th annual event features award-winning pies from Norske Nook and coffee and tea from Village Dell and Wine Shop. Tickets are $8 to sample as many as preferred; cost at the door is $10 with children under age 6 admitted free. Tickets are also available at Norske Nook Restaurant. Proceeds are used by the club to support Lions-sponsored local activities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.