Sweet sampling at Rice Lake Lion's Club's pie buffet

Rice Lake Lions Club members cut and serve samples of a variety of award-winning pies from Norske Nook at last year’s event.

Rice Lake Lions Club members are selling tickets for its 10th annual pie buffet that is set for Sunday, Jan 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Blue Hills Masonic Center at 225 W. South St., Rice Lake.

The 10th annual event features award-winning pies from Norske Nook and coffee and tea from Village Dell and Wine Shop. Tickets are $8 to sample as many as preferred; cost at the door is $10 with children under age 6 admitted free.  Tickets are also available at Norske Nook Restaurant. Proceeds are used by the club to support Lions-sponsored local activities.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments