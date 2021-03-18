After Paul Drew upgraded his space in mid-January and moved Drew Insurance Agency a few blocks, from 505 W. Main St. to 804 W. Main St. in Cameron, his wife Lisa decided she could make use of part of the spacious building by opening a shop. She came up with the name Sweet Pea and has stocked the little boutique with clothing, shoes, accessories and other miscellaneous items.
The Sweet Pea boutique will be open Thursdays from 1-7 p.m., Fridays from 2-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Drews encourage the public to stop by and browse.
