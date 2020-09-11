SUV collides with school bus at Hwy. 40 and 48

A sport utility vehicle collided with a school bus at the junction of Highways 40 and 48 near Exeland Thursday evening, Sept. 10. The driver of the SUV was killed. Four students on the bus were medically evaluated and the bus driver was taken to a local hospital.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

The Bruce School District stated that a late bus for athletics was involved in a crash Thursday evening Sept. 10 at the junction of State Highways 40 and 48 and County Road D in Sawyer County.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the head-on crash took place just before 7 p.m. near the Village of Exeland. The crash closed traffic lanes in both directions on Hwy. 40 for several hours.

The Bruce School District stated that four students on the bus were medically evaluated and are under parent or guardian care. The bus driver was taken to a local hospital.

The driver of the sport utility vehicle that collided with the bus died.

The school district stated that “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the driver of the other vehicle. We are deeply concerned for each of the families involved. Bruce School District is cooperating with law enforcement’s investigation.”

