The state Supreme Court Monday afternoon overturned Tony Evers' order pushing back in-person voting until June, putting the spring election back on hours after he sought to delay it amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Evers' order was enjoined in its entirety in the 4-2 ruling other than a provision calling the Legislature into a special session tomorrow to pick a new date for in-person voting. That provision is now moot with the election moving forward. The order didn't include the court's reasoning, saying a more comprehensive opinion will follow. Liberal justices Ann Walsh Bradley and Rebecca Dallet dissented.
Daniel Kelly, who is on the ballot for a new 10-year term, didn't participate. He is opposed in the election by Dane County Circuit Court Judge Jill Karofsky.
Wisconsin All polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Photo ID is required.
"Rest assured that Municipal Clerks and poll workers will take extra care in sanitizing election equipment, voting booths and their facility," said Barron County Clerk DeeAnn Cook.
The National Guard has been called out and will be helping at polling places where requested throughout the state.
In order for an absentee ballot to be counted it must be postmarked by April 7 and received by 4:00 p.m. on April 13 or hand delivered to the polls by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots postmarked after April 7 or hand delivered after 8:00 p.m. on April 7 cannot be counted.
