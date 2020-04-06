The state Supreme Court this afternoon overturned Tony Evers' order pushing back in-person voting until June, putting the spring election back on hours after he sought to delay it amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Evers' order was enjoined in its entirety in the 4-2 ruling other than a provision calling the Legislature into a special session tomorrow to pick a new date for in-person voting.
That provision is now moot with the election moving forward. The order didn't include the court's reasoning, saying a more comprehensive opinion will follow.
Justices Ann Walsh Bradley and Rebecca Dallet dissented. Conservative Daniel Kelly didn't participate.
Wisconsin All polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Photo ID is required. Rest assured that Municipal Clerks and poll workers will take extra care in sanitizing election equipment, voting booths and their facility. The National Guard has been called out and will be helping at polling places where requested throughout the state.
Voters can still register and vote on Election Day at the polls. They must provide Proof of Residence.
The deadline for the receipt of absentee ballots is extended to 4 p.m. on Monday, April 13, 2020. The Court specifically did not add a requirement for a postmarked-by deadline as long as the ballot is returned by the new deadline.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.