UW-Eau Claire – Barron County Foundation’s annual EATS (Educational Assistance Through Scholarship) fundraiser has a new look this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Replacing the in-person food-tasting event will be the Eat Well | Stay Well Coupon Book, a curated collection of special offers from many of the restaurants, bakeries, specialty stores and breweries that have participated in past EATS. The combined value of the coupons is more than $100 with offers including $5 or more off, complimentary item with purchase, Buy-One-Get-One, %-off purchase, and more. The 15-plus participating establishments are located from Spooner to Bloomer and from Cumberland to Birchwood.
Proceeds from the fundraiser support initiatives at UWEC-Barron County including student scholarships, the campus food pantry, faculty and staff professional development, Thursdays at the U public lecture series, the Student Ambassador Program and more.
The coupon books can be obtained with a donation of $40 and can be ordered at barron.uwec.edu/alumni-foundation/eats/ or by mailing a check payable to UWECBC Foundation (include EATS in the memo line) to UWECBC Foundation, 1800 College Drive, Rice Lake WI 54868. Additional levels of support are available, with details on the website. Orders will be accepted through Feb. 6. Questions about the fundraiser or levels of support can be directed to Barb Ritzinger at 715-788-6235.
