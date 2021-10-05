Sunflowers reach great heights for fourth-graders

Cameron fourth graders had a contest on who could grow the largest sunflower over summer.
The seeds were provided by the Barron County Master Gardeners at the end of third grade and students spent the summer months helping their sunflowers grow as big as they could before bringing them back to school at the start of fourth grade.
Winning this year was Dylan (center with bird feeder).
