Sundown At The Shell’s 2020 summer concert series welcomes Shane Leonard for a virtual concert on Friday, Aug. 7, at 7 p.m. The concert can be viewed at the Sundown At The Shell page on Facebook.
Witch Hunter General is the songwriting project of Minneapolis based artist Tim Frederick. His background studying woodwinds within the context of jazz and classical music informs a non-traditional approach to both melody and harmony, while his lyrics take influences from literary giants like Steinbeck and Faulkner. These words pair with a unique style of fingerstyle guitar to create a far-reaching sound that quietly draws you in.
Sundown At The Shell is a free summer music series organized under the Rice Lake Chamber of Commerce. Concerts are held the first and third Friday evening of the month at the Rice Lake Veterans Memorial Park band shell. Due to the pandemic, the 2020 season has been abridged, with concerts appearing online.
Visit www.facebook.com/SundownAtTheShell for shows and updates.
