Shane Leonard is performing in Sundown At The Shell's first virtual concert.

Sundown at the Shell’s 2020 summer concert series welcomes Shane Leonard for a virtual concert on Friday, July 17, at 7 p.m. The concert can be viewed at the Sundown at the Shell page on Facebook, as well on Leonard’s Facebook (Shane Leonard) and Instagram (shaneleonardmusic) pages.

Leonard is a producer, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter from Eau Claire. His recent solo album “Strange Forms” was released last year. His songs combine folk-rock guitar with earnest lyrics. The music is intimate and subtle while being familiar yet original.

Leonard also performs with his side-project, Kalispell. This avant-folk group released the album “Printer’s Son” in 2016. He has toured with Field Report, Mipso, Rose Cousins, The Stray Birds and Oh Pep! Find more about Leonard at www.shaneleonardmusic.com.

Sundown at the Shell is a free summer music series organized under the Rice Lake Chamber of Commerce. Concerts are held the first and third Friday evening of the month at the Rice Lake Veterans Memorial Park band shell. Due to the pandemic, the 2020 season has been abridged, with concerts appearing online.

Visit www.facebook.com/SundownAtTheShell for shows and updates.

