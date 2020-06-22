Summer solstice observed at museum

About 20 people showed up at the Pioneer Village Museum west of Cameron in the early evening's light rain on Saturday, June 20, to observe the arrival of the summer solstice. Museum director Tammy Schutz said the rain stopped while Bun Hanson set a bonfire ablaze, and Robin Fossum played some Norwegian music on her fiddle. Last summer's first time event that included a variety of activities and food sampling attracted 250 people.
