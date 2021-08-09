For many people it has been a summer of re-dos. COVID-19 put so many things on hold since last summer that many have taken full advantage of this temporary freedom. For my family it has been a summer of redo, rewind and re-unite.
Beginning in May the redo began with a major remodeling of our kitchen and living room. We didn’t add extra rooms or anything like that, but there was a lot of ripping and tearing. We had new flooring installed all the way down to the rafters. Interestingly in between the rafters were some empty cans of beer. It wasn’t too surprising to find them buried in there since I had bought beer for the previous construction crew as an incentive to complete our house on time.
When the wood-burning fireplace was removed we found another beer can and some extra drywall pieces as well as a couple bees nests in the chimney chase. It was a good thing we decided to switch to a gas fireplace. It wasn’t too much of a challenge to have the kitchen taken apart since we could cook and eat in our camper. Now our redo is almost done. COVID affected the supply chain as well since a lot of people were remodeling or building, so patio doors and tile took a while to arrive.
Rewinding this summer began with summer band. It was great to gather our municipal band members together for a short, but great concert series. We had large audiences which made playing even more pleasurable. If you were at the park for Fourth of July, you had the pleasure of hearing our last concert as well as witnessing the filming of our band for a movie about veterans returning home from war. The movie will be shown here next spring.
Reuniting with friends and family has been a highlight for many. Like other events, our family reunion scheduled for last summer had to be postponed. Normally we have the reunion every even year. All of the aunts, uncles and cousins on my mother’s side of the family have gotten together since 1980. My mother, her brother and two sisters each had nine children so that makes for thirty-six cousins which is quite a group in itself let alone spouses, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and so on. The Irwin family grew up on a farm south of Cadott. My cousin Bob and his wife, Bette, still live on the original farm.
The first reunions were held at a park and campground at Lake Arbutus near Black River Falls. This was our site at first since Aunt Clara, the eldest, and Uncle Art retired there. It was more of a central location for many of the family members. Over the years we had fun camping there. We survived a few big thunderstorms as well as overly cool weather for August. Nevertheless it was a great place for our large family to meet. As the years passed and our parents were no longer with us, it was decided by the older cousins to get back to our true roots in Cadott. I liked this idea since this is much closer to my home. Of course living in Kansas didn’t deter me from attending earlier reunions either.
So on the first weekend of August on an even year, we all know that we will meet for the reunion. My second cousin Tera does a great job of organizing the group as well as other second cousins from the family. We all meet in time to eat at noon sharp! Then we have fun visiting and taking immediate family photos as well as ones where we try to cram the whole group together.
This year I am looking forward to seeing the family. Eight out of nine of us will be together. I am especially looking forward to having us five sisters together. The time with family is definitely a special re-do for who knows how long we will be able to meet again, especially after the year we all experienced trying to stay safe from the virus.
I encourage you to enjoy the rest of your summer. Find a way for your own re-do, and rewind but most importantly reunite with the ones you love.
Mary Pautsch, a Wisconsin native, is a retired reading teacher. “I live on the swampy shores of Tuscobia among the ospreys, eagles and bears.”
