Subaru again sharing love with Meals On Wheels

The 13th annual Subaru Share the Love® Event will help deliver nutritious meals and compassion to older adults living in Barron County.
The Barron County Meals on Wheels program is participating in the event for the second year in a row.
Darby Smith, Nutrition and Transportation manager with the Aging and Disability Resource Center, said, “This national event is a unique revenue-share opportunity sponsored by Subaru of America.
“By participating in this event and promoting our local Meals on Wheels programs, we have the opportunity to bring in more revenue, which helps with rising costs so we can provide more meals to older adults in our counties. Share the Love also helps us spread the word in our communities about the importance of Meals on Wheels and share volunteer opportunities.”
During the Share the Love Event (which began in November and goes through Jan. 4), for each Subaru vehicle purchased or leased at Subaru dealerships, Subaru of America will donate $250 to a one of four national Share the Love charitable partners, including Meals on Wheels America.
Participating Meals on Wheels America members, including the local programs, will receive a share of the donations raised by Subaru dealerships throughout Wisconsin.
Smith said, “Last year, Barron County’s local Meals on Wheels’ revenue share was $4,247.61. To put in perspective, this amount can cover the cost of a total of 453 meals, which provides a year’s worth of weekday meals for two older adults in Barron County.
“Meals on Wheels delivery has made it possible for older adults in our counties to continue to receive nutritious meals and a daily safety check during the pandemic.
Smith added, “Our senior meal sites are closed due to COVID-19, but our programs and volunteers have been providing even more meals to older adults 60-plus across our rural communities. Our Meals on Wheels programs are donation-based and we welcome your donations.”
For more information, visit mealsonwheelsamerica.org/sharethelove or contact Smith at t715-537-6228.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.